Mason, Mary E. 1933-2021 Pattonsburg, Mo.

PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Mary Elizabeth Mason, age 88, died on Oct. 20, 2021, at the North Kansas City Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born on March 1, 1933, to Charles and Esther Taggart Klindt, in south Harrison County, Missouri.
Mary attended rural country school, attended Bethany Schools, graduating in 1950, then graduated from Chillicothe Business College. She was employed as a secretary in Kansas City.
On June 29, 1952, she married Kenneth R. Mason, a Daviess County farmer, in a parsonage in Ridgeway, Missouri. Mary soon followed Kenneth to his Army base as a secretary then home to farm south of Pattonsburg. They were married until his death on Oct. 20, 2009. To this union four children were born, Janet, Kenneth Jr., Joanne, and Randall. All currently live in Daviess County.
Mary was a member of the United Methodist Church. She also served on the Daviess County Health Board and Extension Council.
Their spouses, families, and grandchildren include: Kenny and Phyllis Mason: Leslie and Nate Ruby, Creed, Parker; Kyle and Julie Mason, Kaylee Graham, Taylor, Payton, Blake, Bryce; DeAnna and Kenny Dinwiddie, Wyatt, Sean, Mason, McKenna; Tracey Mason. Jo and Mel Neibling: Kelly Goetz; Deborah and Jason Habhegger, Nicolas, Elizabeth (Lizzy), Joshua (Junior), Jasmine. Janet Mason. Randy Mason: Aaron and Stephanie Mason, Collin, Evan; Tyler and Shannon Mason, Ella, Vivian; Whitney and Keith Redig, Kasyn, Madilynn.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and an infant daughter, Mary Elaine. Her deceased siblings and their spouses included: Chester and Chloe Klindt, Marjorie and Drex Hatten, Kenneth and Florine/Betty Klindt, John and Nita Klindt, Bill and Arlene Klindt, and Lyle and Ruby Klindt. She was preceded in death by all her siblings-in-law and their spouses: Jones and Clarene Mason, Vonda and Russel Gillespie, and Glenn and Margaret Mason.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, Missouri. Burial will follow in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Pattonsburg and/or Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
