Mason, Mary A. 1929-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Mary Ann (Schaefer) Mason, 92, died July 29, 2021 at her home.
She was born Jan. 11, 1929, to Louis A. and Mary Ann Schaefer in St. Joseph.
Mary Ann attended St. Joseph Cathedral grade school and graduated from the Sacred Heart Academy, St. Joseph.
She graduated from St. Joseph Junior College in 1948.
She married Donald L. Mason June 15, 1948, and moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where they raised three children.
Committed to her husband, family, and volunteering at her church, Mary Ann enjoyed traveling worldwide, reading, tennis, bridge and gardening.
At St. Elizabeth Elementary School, she was a Girl Scout leader, a Junior Great Books leader, a Picture Lady and taught Religious Ed. She was also president of the St. Elizabeth Religious Education Board. She volunteered at Loretto in Kansas City, as well as being a parent of students there.
She was a volunteer at Rockhurst High School, where her son attended.
Mary Ann joined the Ladies of Charity of Metro KC in 1960. She was president of the local organization and was vice president of the National Ladies of Charity. She volunteered in many areas of this organization and spent many years as one of their volunteers at Seton Center. She was also a volunteer for CASA.
When St. Joseph Hospital moved to their new location, she was one of the founding board members of their auxiliary and volunteered there for 27 years.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by: husband, Judge Donald L. Mason; her parents; brother, Louis A. Schaefer, Jr.; son, Michael; and son-in-law, Jeff Johnson.
Mary Ann is survived by: her children, Susan Remersheid (David), Austin, Texas, Martha Miller (Ron), Blanco, Texas; grandchildren, Luke Johnson and Grace Johnson; brother, Robert A. Schaefer (MaryAgnes), Knoxville, Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann lived in her home for 60 years and was able to remain there, until her death.
The family would like to thank those that were so integral in keeping Mary Ann in her home: Susan Dillard, Jan Wollard, Lori McDaniel, Shayla Fraizer, Megan Graber, Carla Ford and all her other caregivers.
The family requests no flowers and contribution may be made at Seton Center 2816 E 23, Kansas City, MO 64127 or St. Elizabeth Church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com.
Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at St. Elizabeth Church 2 E. 75th St., Kansas City, MO, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m.
Interment Mt. Olivet, Kansas City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
