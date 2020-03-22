Margaret L. Mason, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.

She was born Feb. 29, 1936, in St. Joseph.

Glenn and Margaret were happily married for over 66 years; Glenn survives of the home.

She was a member of First Christian Church of Bethany and an active member of Christian Women's Fellowship of the church.

When the children were younger, Margaret volunteered and led many scouting groups and various 4-H projects.

Later on, she began reading to grade school classes at Bethany Elementary School.

She consistently visited residents of local nursing homes.

She and Glenn drove for Road to Recovery which takes cancer patients from the Bethany, Missouri area to Kansas City, Missouri, and St. Joseph for cancer treatments.

Her joy in life was contacting and keeping involved in the lives of all the grandchildren.

For hobbies, Margaret enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening and playing the piano.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, George and Delores (Guymon) Montgomery; brother, George T. Montgomery; grandson, Benjamin L. Musick.

Additional survivors include: children: Tom Mason (Sally), Peggy Berger (Joseph II), Michael Mason (Lisa); grandchildren: Steven Mason (Caitlin), Sarah Mason (Francis Vigan), Chris Musick (Mary), Ian Mason, Emma Ross; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services and Inurnment at a later date, Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to: First Christian Church of Bethany or Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.