Mason, Clinton O. 1928-2022 Bella Vista, Ark.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. - Clinton Owen Mason, 93, of Bella Vista,
Arkansas, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 4, 1928, in Long Island, Kansas, to Mae and Gerald Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara June; and four siblings, Robert, Gerald, Donald and Ena Mae Gunn.
Clint and Barbara June were married April 12, 1953. They had lived in Lincoln, Grand Island, Fremont, Nebraska, and in St. Joseph before moving to Bella Vista in 1985.
Clint graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1950 with a bachelors in Business Administration and was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. Go Big Red!
Clint served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Greenland. He was in the electrical wholesale and contracting business until he retired. He was a member of Brotherhood Lodge No. 269 AF & AM, Moila Shrine, in St. Joseph, and the Nomad Shrine Club of Arkansas. He was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Clint was an avid golfer with two holes in one. He enjoyed singing in the choir, dancing with anyone who could keep up and fishing.
Clint is survived by his companion, Helen Randolph of Bella Vista; two sons, Matt Mason of Bella Vista, Tim Mason and wife Heather of Bentonville, Arkansas; daughter, Sara Mason, of Bentonville; sister, Lana Dake and husband Blaine of Orleans, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Taylor MaGuire of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Christian Mason and wife Siena of Olathe Kansas; one great-grandchild, Roesle MaGuire; and many loving friends.
