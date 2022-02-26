OREGON, Mo. - Cody James Maser, 31, Oregon, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
He was born Dec. 27, 1990, in Sumner, Iowa. Cody had worked at Trex Mart in Savannah, Missouri, for a number of years, and was most recently employed at Kawasaki in Maryville, Missouri.
Preceding him in death was an infant sister, Samantha Marie, and stepfather, Leo Oppenlander.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Kellie and Kenneth Plummer of Forest City, Missouri; father, James A. Maser of Greenfield, Iowa; son, Lincoln Howe of Sioux City, Iowa; fiancee, Selena Somerville; brothers, Ronald (Cassie) Maser and Clint Maser, all of Greenfield; and nieces, Hope, Haleigh, and Aslynn.
Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Oregon.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
