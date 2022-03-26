Mary Belle Gaul 1927-2022 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Mary Belle (Hull) Gaul, 94, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home.
Mary Belle was born on April 14, 1927, in Perry, Oklahoma, to John and Florence (Law) Hull. She lived her adult life in Troy.
Mary Belle is a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Wathena, Kansas and the LWML.
She married Leonard Gaul on March 8, 1952, at the Christ Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 1992. Mary Belle was also preceded by her parents and her brothers, Hillman Hull, Thomas Hull, J.R. Hull, Dean Hull and a sister, Ruth Hull.
Survivors include her sons, Brad Gaul (Sheila) of Troy, Mark Gaul of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; sister, Marian Karr of Corpus Christi, Texas; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at: Christ Lutheran Church in Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: family will receive friends Monday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church
Memorials: Christ Lutheran Church Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.