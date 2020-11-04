Mary Antieau Korneman, 71, of St. Joseph, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

She was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Oct. 14, 1949, to Chester and Ona Mae Antieau. After growing up in Falls Church, Virginia, she returned to Michigan and completed a BA degree from Albion College in 1971. In 1974 she earned a MA degree from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.

After college, and following a stint in the Peace Corps, Mary taught high school french for two years, then settled into administrative positions at several colleges and universities. She finished up as Assistant Registrar at Missouri Western State College (now MWSU) in St. Joseph.

Mary married Gary P. Korneman on July 20, 2001, in St. Joseph. Together they enjoyed a good life with their dogs in the country. They nurtured each other's joy of travel, completing, among other adventures, numerous cruises followed by two wonderful visits to England. Gary was a caring support for Mary during times of illness, and could usually lighten the mood with his remarkable sense of humor.

In addition to travel, Mary loved flower gardening and watercolor painting. She enjoyed many years of volunteer work in St. Joseph at Second Harvest Food Bank, and the YMCA Women's Shelter Store. She was an active member of AA for 29 years (at this time) and a founding member of the Sober Skirts group in St. Joseph, which she loved. Humor was a big part of her life, and she would always be recognized by her laugh.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John.

She is survived by her husband, Gary, and dog, Rowdy Jean.

Mary's wish was to be cremated. There will be a private memorial gathering for family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in her memory could make one to www.doctorswithoutborders.org or any animal rescue or shelter.