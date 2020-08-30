Mary A. Kallenbach 1934-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Mary Ann Kallenbach, 86, passed away Aug. 27, 2020.

She was born April 14, 1934, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Milton and Agnes (Tippins) Danielsen.

Mary Ann was a legal secretary in a Kansas City law firm, then worked in the office for Dr. Alan Buck until her retirement.

Survivors include; son, Jeff (Deanne) Kallenbach, Liberty, Missouri; two daughters, Deborah (Paul) Warnex, Dexter, Iowa and Shelley (Bob) Ocker, Cameron, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Layna (Clint) Toney, Linzy (Sim) Cox, Josh (Ambra) Fairman, Ryan Kallenbach, Hannah Kallenbach, Abby Kallenbach, Emily Kallenbach, Laura Kallenbach and David Warnex; and five great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services with an inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Three Rivers Hospice.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.