Mary Ann Holcomb- Angold, 80 of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

She was born June 1, 1940, to Thomas H. Lyons and Esther M. (Libel) Lyons of Wathena, Kansas.

Mary married Clint Angold on June 30, 2007, and they enjoyed many outdoor activities together, as well as visiting with friends and family.

She was a member of Cathedral Catholic Church of St. Joseph and enjoyed working with many people and donating her time within the community. Mary also enjoyed painting, making crafts and watching her puppies play.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Thomas J. Thompson.

Continuing her joy of life include: her husband, Clint Angold, two sons, Patrick and Mark Thompson, three wonderful grandchildren and a great-grandson.

The family expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to the teams at ResCare and Three Rivers Hospice that provided comfort, compassion, love and professionalism for Mary over the last few years.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. October 26, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mary will be laid to rest in a private burial at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas. The family will gather with friends to celebrate the life of Mary from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 26, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

If desired, friends and family may make a charitable donation in loving memory of Mary to the Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center at 100 South 10th Street St. Joseph Mo 64501.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.