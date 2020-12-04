Carol I. Martinosky

1937-2020

HIAWATHA, Kan. - Joseph and Irene Young Martinosky, of Hiawatha, Kanas, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, died about 24 hours apart, Nov. 28 and 29 respectfully, at Hiawatha Community Hospital, where they both had complications from Covid.

Carol Irene was born at Hiawatha, Oct. 10, 1937, the daughter of Richard and Lenore Whaley Young.

Irene was preceded by: parents;, brother Richard Young, Jr.

Her survivors include two sisters, Virginia Tolles (Richard), Karen Snyder (Ron), both of Hiawatha.

Joseph W. Martinosky, Jr., was born at Reserve, Kansas, March 12, 1934, the son of Joseph Sr. and Sarah Blanche Lee Martinosky. Joe served with the Missouri Air National Guard 139th Air Lift Wing, Rosecrans, in St. Joseph, from 1962 retiring in 1987 as a Master Sergeant. He worked a few years as an aircraft mechanic TWA overhaul base in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe was preceded by: parents; sister, Kathleen Davis; and brother, John Martinosky.

His survivors include a sister, Betty Hoar of Horton, Kansas; several nieces and nephews.

They made their home in Savannah for many years while Joe worked for the Air Guard. After they retired, they moved to Hiawatha to enjoy their retirement years. In addition to raising their family, in later years, they were an important part in raising their two granddaughters, Olivia and Glenna.

Also preceded by three children: Allen was stillborn, daughter, Lisa, died in 2006, Joseph W, III, died in 2014.

Along with their siblings they have five grandchildren.

Calling hours: 10 until 5 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday.

A rosary is planned to be held at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, followed by a joint service at 2 p.m.

Memorials: St. Jude's Children Hospital sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.