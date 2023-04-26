Maria Bravo Martinez, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home. She was born May 29, 1927, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Refugio "Mary" and Joaquin Bravo. She graduated from Central High School, and married Efren Martinez on July 3, 1948, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed working the election polls, cooking, and being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Daughter's of Isabella, and the St. Patricks Altar Society.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Bravo and Jose Bravo; sisters, Dolores Martinez and Dorothy Aquilar; son, Robert Matthew Martinez; and grandson, Christopher Michael Sprake.

