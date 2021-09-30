Victor DeWayne Martin 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born March 6, 1927, in Dekalb, Missouri, son of the late Nellie and Harry Martin. He graduated from DeKalb High School and married Anna Faye Strong on May 8, 1949. He served in the United States Army and is a veteran of WWII. He worked at St. Joseph Light & Power retiring after 40 years of service. DeWayne enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing, he was a cabinet maker who could fix anything. He was a 50 year member of IBEW Union, the Zeredatha Masonic Lodge #189 A.F. & A, M., Scottish Rite 33 degree, Moila Shrine, the Wrecking Crew, and the Imperial Council of Ancient Arabic Order of Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.
DeWayne was preceded in death by wife, Anna Faye Martin; his parents; and 13 brothers and sisters: Winfield, Calvin, Harold and Junior Martin, sisters, Ollie Mallett, Vernelle Bauer, Doris Hale, Eleanor Frakes, Dorothy Besinger, Allene Lawson, Eudena Dillon, Velma Hargrove, and Jessie Black; and son-in-law, Ross Beamer.
Survivors include, daughter, Stacy Martin-Beamer of Platte City, Missouri; grandsons, Marty (Jessica) Beamer of Kansas City, and Chase Beamer, Columbia, Missouri; granddaughter, Ashleigh Beamer, Platte City; three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Charlotte and William Beamer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Marty Beamer officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the D.A.V. Disabled American Veterans.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
