Martin, Thomas 1936-2020

Thomas Martin was born Feb. 15, 1936, in Brisby, Lincolnshire County on the East Coast of England. His mother died when he was three and the father was out to sea. Relatives could not care for three additional children in the times leading to WWII for England. He and his siblings went to an orphanage. They were required to leave there at age 14. Tom did various jobs until he went into the Royal Army Signal Corps.

In Army service he saw many countries. The family was with him in Singapore and Germany. He saw insurrection action in Malay and Ayden. Tom saw the Fiji Islands and North Pakistan. Tom met the Queen on one of his assignments.

His travels in and after the Army led to continued interest in geography, photography and world politics. His friends know he is very opinionated on those topics. He could ace the quiz in the National Geographic. Even when very sick, as BBC news came on he could tell you the location of any country mentioned.

After retirement from the Army, Tom did work in computer programming for various companies. Then he took a contract job with BAC in administrative support for work in Saudi Arabia and eventually got a position teaching computer skills to the cadets. His wife was able to to be with him over there as the children were on their way to careers by then, and they had more travels from that part of the world.

After retirement from BAC, they returned to Yarm, England, to the home. Tom did more contract working, but there was time for more travels before his first wife, Margaret Brown Martin, died in 1996.

His eldest son, Paul Anthony, and wife Susan, are retired in Yarm. Paul followed his father in IT work. His son, Phillip, and companion Helen Brown, are in London. Phillip also did contract work in the computer field. He also shared interest in photography and took that to an advanced degree at college, and travels a lot to do outdoor photography. His daughter (Phil's twin sister), Andrea Groves, resides in New Zealand with husband, Colin Groves, and is passionoately devoted to their beautiful twin daughers, Abigail and Isabelle.

Tom came to the USA to visit in 1999 after reconnecting with Lucy Margaret Wallace. They had met when she was working in KSA 1978-1981. After marrying in Odenton, Maryland, they resided in St. Joseph. More travels followed. some trips to ski resorts to meet with his family. Some beautiful trips to National Parks and Canada and Alaska were planned by Phil's friend, Helen Jones, then on to California and Maryland for Margaret's relatives.

Tom had many health problems with orthopedic and heart surgeries. Likely his care providers will remember him as one determined to keep soldiering on.

Tom was always busy on projects and his flower gardens. He never had a pet until he met "Mr. Nippet" and Bosely. Then he was converted. He had been a member of the St. Joseph ham radio club, but after a pacemaker surgery he backed away from the high frequency radio waves.

His most recent trip was to England in 2019. His ashes will be returned to England where his heart had remained.

A special thanks to Dr. Hindupur, Dr. Cook, the nephrology team, and the Palliative care team who helped Tom during this final battle when his body made a prison which he escaped on Aug. 14, 2020.

His wife, Margaret, resides at the home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.