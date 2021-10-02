Martin Samuel A. Plattsburg, Mo.

Samuel A. Martin
PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Samuel Allen Martin, 68, of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Sept. 26, 2021.
Survivors: wife, Kathy Martin; sons, Brian Martin and Colby Martin; grandchildren, Kami, Brayden, Colton, Caysen. Colby, Jr., and Callen; sister, Sherry Pettit; brothers, Ron (Patsy) Martin, Bill Martin, and John Martin; cousin, Joe (Tina) Dooling.
Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. with Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Plattsburg High School ending with an honorary lap around the track in memory of Sam for all who are able to join.
Donations to Sam Martin Memorial Fund.
Arrangement by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Martin Samuel A. Plattsburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.