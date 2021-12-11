Robin R. Martin, 45, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
On June 13, 1976, she was born to Betty Martin and Roger Lukenbill in St. Joseph.
She was a member of the ROC Church.
Robin loved taking family out to eat, listening to music and spending time with those she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include sons, Dre'von Ross, Cam'Ron Felder; daughters, Alexis Ross, Ciani Felder; grandson, Jr.; siblings, Marsha Albus, Mike Martin, Cathy Noble, Carla Sollars (Bill), Curtis Martin; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 3 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
