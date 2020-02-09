Pamela Martin

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -Pamela Martin, 71, of Smithville, passed away Nov. 30, 2019.

Survivors: daughter, Laura Elizabeth Martin and her husband, Adam Gabriel Sanchez; grandson, Aster Lucian San Martin (Encinitas, California); nephew, Cameron McCaslin; She also had extended herself to the children of Laura's half-sister, Erin Martin and her sons, Chanc and Gabriell, known as "grandma Pam", as she was called.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.