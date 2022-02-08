Martin, Nancy L. 1935-2022 Westboro, Mo.

WESTBORO, Mo. - Nancy Lea Martin, 86, Westboro, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Charles M. and Doris Alberta (Johnston) Clement; two sisters, one brother.
Survivors: husband, Don Martin, Westboro; daughter, Jo (Bob) Smith, Fort Worth, Texas; nephew, Chuck (Penni) Fox, Maryville, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Carol Clement, North Bend, Nebraska, Pat Martin, Westboro; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Open visitation begins 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Davis Funeral Home, where family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m.
Interment: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to United Methodist Church, Westboro or Merrill Smith American Legion Auxiliary Post #32.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
