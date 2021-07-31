Milo Eugene Martin, Sr., 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at a St. Joseph hospital.
He was born Feb. 10, 1933, in Canton, Oklahoma, to R.A. and Mary Fischer Martin the seventh of eight children.
Milo grew up in the farmlands of Oklahoma, mostly around Fairview.
At the age of 16, he got his first motorcycle, which he used to go round up the cattle. Milo was an avid motorcycle rider and loved the sport of racing. He owned his own motorcycle dealership for 10 years, in El Dorado, Kansas. He was an AMA member for over 60 years.
Milo came to St. Joseph around 1974, and made this his home. He worked many years for JW McGlade Masonry.
He was a former member of Hyde Park Foursquare Church, serving on many committees for the church.
Prior to the covid pandemic, he attended Grace Evangelical Church. He loved serving at the Valley Food Kitchen with his friends from Grace.
Milo was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Edward and Raymond Martin; sisters: Ruby Wilson, Rachael Harsh, Elsie Odneal and Clara Nickel; nephew, Ron Martin; granddaughter, Kyleigh Otte; grandson, Dakota Lawrence; and most recently, his mother-in-law, Mildred Bricker.
Survivors include: his wife, Judy Martin of the home; children: Milo Jr., Mark (Cheryl) Farthing, Danielle (Scott) Crockett and Matthew (Minda) Lawrence. Also surviving are: grandchildren: Kynslie Otte, Ariel (Diego) Velezquez, Dalton (Haley) Lawrence and Presleigh Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Jacob Velequez and Daelyn Lawrence; one surviving sister, Patricia (William) Bell of Wichita, Kansas.
He has many nieces and nephews in Kansas and Oklahoma, as well as here in St. Joseph.
Milo was a wonderful family man and will be missed not only by his family, but all his coffee buddies at McDonalds and Taco Johns.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Shriners Hospital for children or the Noyes Home in St. Joseph.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, with funeral and public live stream services following at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Rev. Jim Longe officiatin.
The interment will be Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolences, obituary and public livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
