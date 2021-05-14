Martin, Michael G. 1945-2021 Higginsville, Mo.

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Michael Gene Martin, 75, of Higginsville, Missouri, (formerly of St. Joseph) died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Hoefer Funeral Home, 1600 Main St., Higginsville, Missouri. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hoeferfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
