Martin, Jimmie R.

Jimmie R. Martin
TRENTON, MO. - Jimmie Ray Martin, 74, of Trenton, Missouri, passed away June 24, 2020.
Survived by his wife Beverly Martin; sons Sean (Theresa) Martin and Eric (Tracey) Martin; grandchildren Sarah Martin and fiance; Tony; Rob Martin, Andrew (Cherice) Martin, and Katie (Jeremy) Kidd.
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. with Funeral Services at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower
Burial: Allan Cemetery, Gower.
Donations: St. Luke's Hospice House. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.