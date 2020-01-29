Eddie E. Martin
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Eddie Everett Martin, 70, died on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Survivors: four brothers: James L. Martin, David L. Martin, John W. Martin and Joseph T. Martin and significant other, Kim Mills, of Chillicothe; two nieces, Josie Martin and Shania Martin; one great-nephew, Dawson.
Visitation: from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Burial: Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.