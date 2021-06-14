CAMERON, Mo. - Denton Ray "Denny" Martin, 69, Cameron, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at a Stanberry, Missouri nursing home.

Survivors include: his sons, Danny (Kristy) Martin, Osborn, Missouri, James Martin, Cameron and Justin (Carrie) Martin, Maysville, Missouri; daughters, Jessica (Daniel) Jensen, Stanberry and Kerry Martin, Wathena, Kansas; grandchildren: Keshia, Brendon, Brandon, Dalton, Ashley, Dustin, Trevor, Lilly, Emma, Blake, Amanda, Brant, Noah and Caiden; great-grandchildren, Karson and Phoenix; sister, Carol Swindler, Cameron; brothers: Roy Martin, Durant, Oklahoma, Mike (Cheryl) Martin, Osborn, Missouri and Everett Paul (Mary) Martin, Wichita, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Denny will be cremated, following the service.

Inurnment will be in the Harlan Cemetery, Cameron, at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family to help with expenses, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

