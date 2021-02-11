OSAWATOMIE, Kan. - Debra Kay (Thornburg) Martin, Osawatomie, Kansas, met her blessed Savior on Feb. 6, 2021, at home. Debbie was born on Dec. 31, 1963, to June (Mick) Thornburg and John Thornburg, who both preceded her in death. She was raised by her mother in Lathrop, Missouri, and graduated from Lathrop High School in 1982.

In 2011, she married Michael Martin in Lee's Summit, Missouri. They moved to Kansas in 2013. He survives of the home.

She is also survived by her brother, John (Diana) Thornburg; daughters, Sara (Jason) Brown, Tonya (David) Williams of Rantoul, Kansas, and Amy Martin of Independence, Missouri; four grandchildren, Abby and Luke Brown and Mya and Matt Williams; and nephew, Edward Pratt.

Her sister, Vicki, preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Assembly of God Church in Lathrop in care of the funeral home. Funeral service: 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, First Assembly of God Church, Lathrop. Visitation: one hour prior to the service (1 p.m.) at the church. Burial: Lathrop Cemetery, Lathrop.

Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Lathrop.

Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.