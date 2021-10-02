Martin, David M. 1966-2021 Alton, Mo.

ALTON, Mo. - David M. Martin, 55, of Alton, Missouri, died Sept. 30, 2021, Columbia, Missouri, hospital. Born May 1, 1966, in St. Joseph.
Survivors include: wife, Debie Martin; William and Nancy Martin; five children, Lura Martin, David Jr., Carl and Dakota Martin, Tritt Newland; six grandchildren; two sisters, Christi Collins and Jamie Martin; three brothers, William, Joseph and Joshua Martin.
Memorial services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at The Pentecostals of St. Joseph Church, 1701 Jules Street.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
