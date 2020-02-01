CAMERON, Mo. - Melvan Lavern Marticke, 72, Cameron, formerly of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

He was born on April 15, 1947, in Bethany, Missouri, the son of Elvan D. and Wanda (Sweat) Marticke.

Melvan was a graduate of Stanberry High School in 1965, where he enjoyed playing football.

He went on to serve in the United States Air Force.

He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends, and gardening. He also owned, and operated a commercial and residential irrigation company, and later in life was employed by the Memphis Zoo.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and his stepmother, Norma Williams Marticke.

Melvan is survived by: his brother, Larry (Valerie) Marticke, Stanberry; sisters, Linda Marticke, Ames, Iowa, and Donna (Scott) Winward, Albuquerque, New Mexico; uncle, Forest Sweat, Dixon, Missouri; nephews: Brandon and Nathan Marticke, and Blake Lucy; niece, Rianne Silliman; great-nephew, Landon; great-nieces: Allison, Carly, Shelby, Annie and Taylor; and good friends, Carlos and Carol.

Melvan has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

The family will hold Memorial graveside services and inurnment, with military rites, at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.