CAMERON, Mo. - Melvan Lavern Marticke, 72, Cameron, formerly of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Melvan has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

The family will hold Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment with Military Rites at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.