Ernest "Ernie" A. Marti, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, surrounded by what he loved most, his family. He was born July 23, 1940, in St. Joseph, son of the late Nadine and Theodore Marti. On Sept. 29, 1962, he married Cecelia "Babe" (Plummer), who survives of the home.

Ernie worked at Pepsi Cola for 36 years and was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed the farm life, traveling, auctions and the casino community.

Additional survivors include sons, Ernie (Dawn) Marti, Ted Marti, Chuck (Kim) Marti and daughter, Janice (Chris) Halbirt, all of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren, Crystal, Amber, Dakota, Teddy, Shane, Josh, Buddy, Holly, Gage, Madison, Paden; 17 great- grandchildren; brother, Cecil Marti; sister, Joann Mace; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Ernie was a member of the Catholic Faith. A Rosary will be recited at noon Monday, the family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Internment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to St Jude Children's Hospital.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.