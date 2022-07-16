Marston, Sarah A. 1958-2022 Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. - On June 29, 2022, Sarah Anne Marston passed away at the age of 63. Sarah was born on July 15, 1958, in San Antonio, Texas, daughter of Dr. Frederick James Marston Jr. and Patricia Carr Marston. Sarah was a loving sister and aunt.
Sarah is survived by her older brother, Frederick James "Rick" Marston III (his wife Valissa Smith) of Westwood Hills, Kansas; her younger brother, John Michael "Mike" Marston (his wife Sylvia) of Monterey, California; and her five nieces, Claire Marston of Harlem, New York, Emma Marston of Fairway, Kansas, Lily Marston of Baker City, Oregon, River Marston of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Mikalyn Marston of San Francisco, California.
Sarah graduated from Southern Methodist University cum laude in 1981 with a BS in Biochemistry, and went on to receive her MS in Biochemistry, Kinetics in 1984. In 1998, Sarah obtained her Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences, from the University of Maryland.
Sarah's career centered around Pharmaceutical Science and Pharmacokinetics with her most recent positions as Manager of Statistical Programming for Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals, Rockville, Maryland; Pharmacostatistician and Scientific Software Development Engineer for PharmaKinetics Laboratories, Baltimore, Maryland, and Pharmacostatistician for Pharsight in Palo Alto, California.
Sarah's work resulted in several publications, published abstracts and many presentations to the pharmaceutical industry. She also volunteered for JDRF in Washington, D.C.
For the past two years, Sarah lived in Tampa, Florida, to enjoy the seasonal weather year-round. Sarah loved swimming, exercising, and supporting the Jewish Community Centers and YMCAs in cities where she lived.
Sarah's family thanks the many caregivers who came into her life over this past year. Farewell services will be held at a future date. The family requests that donations to honor Sarah be made to your local Jewish Community Center, YMCA, or Chapter of JDRF. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Marston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.