Elmer "Butch" Lee Marshall, Jr., 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born Sept. 29, 1957, in St. Joseph, son of Madolyn and Elmer Marshall, Sr. He graduated from Benton High School and entered the United States Navy. He worked at Mead Products for 24 years, the State of Missouri, and the City of St. Joseph, in the road maintenance and sewer departments. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, boating, and he loved watching wrestling, he also liked to build things and was a great handyman. Butch loved spending time with his family and pets.
He was preceded in death by father, Elmer Lee Marshall Sr., and brother, Larry Marshall.
Survivors include, mother, Madolyn Louise Marshall, St. Joseph; son, Matthew Marshall (Brian Turner), Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Amy (Derek) Armstrong, St. Joseph; grandsons, Hunter VanMarter, and Devin Armstrong; sisters, Teresa Siela-Kingsland, Lenexa, Kansas, and Cindy (David) Quirarte, Scottsdale, Arizona; his long time partner, Robin Schneider of the home; and his dogs, Foxy and Eevee.
Funeral services: 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Will Purinton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery DeKalb.
Memorials are requested to the American Lung Foundation.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
