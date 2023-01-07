Marshall, Jeannine L. 1930-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Jeannine Louise Marshall, 92, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at a local hospital in St. Joseph. She was born Feb. 8, 1930, to Eli and Hazel (Deaver) DeTar. She married Harvey Levi Marshall in Albia, Iowa, on July 23, 1950, and after almost 40 wonderful years, he preceded her in death in 1990.
Jeannine grew up during the depression on a family farm near Albia and told stories of teaching school in a one-room schoolhouse. She attended William Penn College in Iowa where she met Harvey. She and Harvey were most proud of raising six children who all graduated from colleges. Throughout her life, Jeannine cared for people of all ages, including working as a medical technician at nursing facilities for several years. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and music and was very interested in current events and will be remembered for her cheerful optimism.
Survivors include her children, Muriel Hopkins, of Savannah, Alan (Kathy) Marshall, of Sedalia, Missouri, Laura Pope of Carlsbad, California, Anne (David) Barr, of Savannah, Mark (Laura) Marshall, of Boise, Idaho, and Elaine (Fritz) Alberty, of Savannah; grandchildren, Sarah Livesay, Daniel Marshall, Amanda Barr, Nathaniel Pope, Eric Barr, Benjamin Pope, Jacqueline Marshall, Julia Marshall, Scott Alberty, James Alberty, and Emma Alberty; great-grandchildren, Caden and Hazel; and two sisters, Evelyn Houska, of White Heath, Illinois, and Lois Clare DeTar, of LLano, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dean DeTar and Dale DeTar and by sons-in-law, Michael Hopkins and Robert Pope.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to the American Heart Association
Memorial services are scheduled for Jan. 14, 2023, at Savannah United Methodist Church, in Savannah, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.
