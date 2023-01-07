Marshall, Jeannine L. 1930-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Jeannine Louise Marshall, 92, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at a local hospital in St. Joseph. She was born Feb. 8, 1930, to Eli and Hazel (Deaver) DeTar. She married Harvey Levi Marshall in Albia, Iowa, on July 23, 1950, and after almost 40 wonderful years, he preceded her in death in 1990.

Jeannine grew up during the depression on a family farm near Albia and told stories of teaching school in a one-room schoolhouse. She attended William Penn College in Iowa where she met Harvey. She and Harvey were most proud of raising six children who all graduated from colleges. Throughout her life, Jeannine cared for people of all ages, including working as a medical technician at nursing facilities for several years. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and music and was very interested in current events and will be remembered for her cheerful optimism.

