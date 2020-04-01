Hubert Marshall, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at a local health care facility.

He was born May 7, 1933, in Elwood, Kansas, son of the late Pearl and Ransom Marshall.

He married Verna Record, on April 19, 1963.

He served in the United States Navy and is a veteran of the Korean War.

Hubert worked at Mead Products, in the maintenance department.

He enjoyed cutting grass and spending time in his yard.

Hubert was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Elmer Lee Marshall Sr., Leonard Meade and Gary Meade; sisters, Irene Vanhulle and Pearl Brumback.

Survivors include: wife, Verna Marshall, of the home; children: Carl (Kim) Marshall, Agency, Shirley (Rick) Wardenberg, St. Joseph, and Nancy McClintick (Jeremy Brown), St. Joseph; brothers, Ransom Marshall Jr., Stewartsville, Missouri, and Kenneth (Marilyn) Marshall, St. Joseph; sisters, Barbara (Ed) Bryson, St. Joseph, and Margi (Bill) Neiderhauser, St. Joseph; six grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews.

Private family funeral services and livestream for the public: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Open visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Ridgely Cemetery, with Navy military honors.

Memorials are requested to: American Foundation for the Blind or VFW Post 6760.

