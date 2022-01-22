GREELEY, Colo. - Charlotte Ruth Marrs, 81, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away Jan. 17, 2022.
She was born Feb. 21, 1940, to Elmer and Ruby Evans in Eagleville, Missouri. Charlotte surprised her parents when she appeared after her twin sister, Carol. She had an older brother, Daniel, as well.
Charlotte met the love of her life, Larry Marrs, in 1959. They were married on January 25, and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2019, shortly before Larry passed. They had a son, Lance, on Feb. 6, 1960, and a daughter, Larea, on Dec. 24, 1963.
Charlotte loved the Lord. She had a deep personal relationship with Jesus that spanned a lifetime. A psalmist at heart, Charlotte created poetry and memory books. She made a joyful noise to the Lord through bell choirs, choirs, and playing the piano. She had a passion for children and a tender way with their little hearts.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Larea (Steve); son, Lance (Annette); four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; twin sister, Carol Carpino; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; older brother; and great- granddaughter.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
