Marriott, Joseph F. 1965-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Jan 2, 2023

Joseph "Joe" Ford Marriott, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph.He was born July 18, 1965, in St. Joseph, son of the late Betty (Allison) and Richard Marriott.He graduated from Benton High School and worked at Hosea Elementary as a custodian.He enjoyed the Green Bay Packers.Joe was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include: brothers: Jim (Aneia), Greg (Gwinn Loveless) Doug and Richie (Stephanie) Marriott; sisters, Brenda (Robert) Healey and Jan (John) Schneider, of DeKalb, Missouri.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, with a memorial services following at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home.He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
