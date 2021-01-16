Markt, Tom R. 1928-2021

OREGON, Mo. - Tom R. Markt, 92, passed away Jan. 15, 2021, at the Oregon Care Center.

Open visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Monday at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Private family services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oregon United Methodist Church. The services will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorials to the Maple Grove Cemetery.

A complete obituary and online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.