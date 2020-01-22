HOPKINS, Mo. - Julie Ann Markley, 50, Hopkins, died Jan. 17, 2020, in Maryville, Missouri.
Born Oct. 26, 1969, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, to Jesse and Lois (Carpenter) Everhart Sr.
Survivors: husband, Christopher Dean; son, Justin Dean; brothers, Jess and Gerald; sister, Janet; and others.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Burial: Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri.
Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at funeral home.
Memorials: Hopkins Ball Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.