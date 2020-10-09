Leland Ray Markham, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 4, 1934, in Graham, Missouri, son of the late Sylvia and Henry Markham. He graduated from Graham High School and retired from Burlington Northern railroad as a brakeman.

He loved Nascar racing, singing karaoke, and he enjoyed baseball and going to the St. Joseph Mustang games. The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice for their kind and caring service for our dad. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge and was a Christian.

Leland was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Dixie Markham; second wife, Donna May Markham; son, Raymond Lee Markham; sisters, Lovella Neiderhauser, Wilma Byford, and Beatrice Smith; and his beloved dog Beamer.

Survivors include, daughters, Barbara Sawyer-Behan, and Sherylynn McGuire of California; nephew, Tom and Raunda Long; niece that is more like a sister, Pat Morad; granddaughter, Ashley Fulton; grandson, Bryce Markham; and several stepchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, with funeral services and public live stream starting at 2 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.