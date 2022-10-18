STERLING, Va. - Cassie B. Markham passed away peacefully at home, early Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, 2022. She had struggled with COPD the last nine years of her life, and though she fought to make it through many tough days, she finally succumbed to the limits of her body.
Cassie grew up in Fillmore, Missouri, in the Midwest, the daughter of Cassie and Sherman Spicer. She was the youngest of a large family with two brothers and four sisters. Cassie married Robert Markham, and raised one son in a nearby town of, Savannah, Missouri. Cassie took care of both the house and cooking but also worked outside the home, sometimes part time, but mostly full time. Cassie was energetic, strong, and bright, and succeeded in most anything she set her mind to, including a college class to support her later career in banking. Cassie remained married until Robert passed away in 1988, and lived in Topeka, Kansas, where the family had moved in 1982. Cassie B. loved Square and Line dancing in Topeka and often traveled with her club to cross country events.
Cassie B. spent her last years with her sole survivor, her son, Edward, and his wife, Helen, in Northern Virginia, who will miss her greatly.
A memorial service will be held at Edward's house on Sunday, Oct. 16, as well as a small memorial service and burial beside her husband, in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, on Friday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. Family and Friends are also invited after the service to share some memories and food at a nearby restaurant.
Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, is overseeing local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Cassie Markham, Va. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
