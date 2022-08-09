Marguerite A. Heronemus 1932-2022 Sabetha, Kan.

SABETHA, Kan. - Marguerite Ann "Peggy" Regier Heronemus passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, with her children and grandchildren at her side.

Peggy was born on Dec. 18, 1932, in Peabody, Kansas, to Frank B. and Hope Beutler Regier. As a young girl she moved frequently throughout Kansas and Oklahoma as her father worked for Shell Pipeline Company. The family settled in Wakeeney, Kansas, when Peggy was in 6th grade. Peggy later graduated from Wakeeney High School.

