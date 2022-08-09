Marguerite A. Heronemus 1932-2022 Sabetha, Kan.

SABETHA, Kan. - Marguerite Ann "Peggy" Regier Heronemus passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, with her children and grandchildren at her side.
Peggy was born on Dec. 18, 1932, in Peabody, Kansas, to Frank B. and Hope Beutler Regier. As a young girl she moved frequently throughout Kansas and Oklahoma as her father worked for Shell Pipeline Company. The family settled in Wakeeney, Kansas, when Peggy was in 6th grade. Peggy later graduated from Wakeeney High School.
After high school she attended nurses' training at Hesston, Kansas. She then moved to Ness City, Kansas, where she met Leonard Heronemus. Peggy and Leonard married on May 31, 1953. The couple had two children, Daryl and Kim.
Peggy lived in Ness City for over 50 years. She worked for over 15 years at the Ness County Hospital as a CNA. Later she went to work for the Ness City School System as a cook, where she enjoyed interacting with the students. She then moved to Sabetha, Kansas, to be closer to her two children and their families and lived in Sabetha for the last 15 years.
Peggy is survived by her two children, Daryl, and his wife Karen, of Loch Lloyd, Missouri, and Kim Chadwell, and her husband Brad, of Morrill, Kansas; one sister, Jeanette Janke, of Omaha, Nebraska; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard; her parents, Frank and Hope Regier; and two brothers, Nels and Frank Regier.
Over the years Peggy enjoyed, among other interests, knitting with needles passed down to her from her mother and aunts, researching and compiling the family histories of her family as well as her husband's, sewing, playing cards, and bingo. While in Ness City she was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and then the Ness City United Methodist Church. After moving to Sabetha she was a member of the Sabetha United Methodist Church.
Graveside service will be held at the Ness City Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m., with visitation preceding at 9 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home in Ness City, Kansas. Please send any memorials to Fitzgerald Funeral Home, or Popkess Funeral Home in Sabetha.
Words of sympathy and support may be left for the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
