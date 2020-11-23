HALE, Mo. - David Franklin March, 85, of Hale, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Overland Park, Kansas.

David was born March 15, 1935 in Rapid City, South Dakota, to parents Julius William and Winnie Columbia Maxwell March.

He spent most of his early years in Southwest Iowa and moved Chillicothe, Missouri, in 1961, then to Hale, in 1963.

He served in the United States Army from 1954 until 1956, spending most of that time in Germany.

David was a 1961 graduate of Northwest Missouri State University, earning a degree in accounting.

He married Sharon Sue Cowen Dec. 29, 1961, in Guilford, Missouri.

David worked at the IRS office in Chillicothe for over 30 years.

He was a member of Hale Lions Club, Hale Masonic Lodge and the United Methodist Church, in Hale.

David served on the Livingston County Zoning Commission, MFA Board, Farmers Mutual Insurance Board, and Hale School Board for 12 years.

David is survived by: his wife, Sherry March of the home; son, J.C. March and wife, Chance, of St. Joseph; daughters: Valerie Hawkins and husband, Gary, of Harrisonville, Missouri; Tami Pope and husband, Jeff, of Lone Jack, Missouri; grandchildren: Zachary March, Noah March, Chelsea Hawley, Lee Hawkins, David Pope, Cherish Pope, Kami Brewer; great-grandchildren: Azure March, J.W. March, Ava Hawley; sister, Emma Jeanne Shipley of Nodaway, Iowa.

David was preceded in death by: his parents, Julius and Winnie March; brothers, William March, Jerald March; sister, Rosa Briggs.

Memorials in honor of David may be made to the United Methodist Church of Hale and can be left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601.

A private family burial will take place at a later date in Hale Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.