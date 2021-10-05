Manson, Jerry R. 1952-2021 Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. - Jerry Ray Manson, 68, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home in Bolivar, Missouri. He was born in St. Joseph on Nov. 11, 1952, to Hank and Sara (Sherman) Manson.
Jerry married the love of his life and soul mate, Laurie, on July 3, 1993. Jerry's younger years were spent roaming Kirschner addition with many friends and co-harts. It was said of Jerry that "no grass grew under his feet". Jerry traveled the U.S.A. and lived in Mexico.
Together Jerry and Laurie owned a Logistic transportation company with offices in Kansas City, Missouri, Bolivar, and Laredo, Texas.
He was preceeded in death by parents, Hank and Sara Manson, of St. Joseph; niece, Brooke McKinney; and beloved dog, Abella.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie; daughters, Desarae Eastland (Darrell), Rogersville, Missouri, and Molly Mahurin, Bentonville, Arkansas; brother, Bill (Pam) Manson, of St. Joseph; sisters, Susie (Rusty) Cook, of St. Joseph, Tammy Manson, of Savannah, Missouri; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his fur babies.
Services were held Sept. 28 at Butler Funeral Home, in Bolivar. Interment, Rivermonte Memorial Gardens, Springfield, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
