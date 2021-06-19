Manship, Lester L. and Manship, Janice I. 1936-2020 1937-2020 St. Joseph, Mo.

Janice I. Manship
1937-2020
Lester Lee Manship, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. His beloved wife, Janice Ilene Manship, of nearly 61 years, followed him in death on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was 83.
Lester was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Rea, Missouri, to Earl and Elsie (Brittian) Manship. Lester served the country he loved, retiring from the US Army after a 20 year career. He worked briefly for USPS and later retired from a career as an Appliance Repair Service Technician. He was an avid reader and enjoyed following many sports, having been quite an athlete in his younger days. He enjoyed social time at Betty's Cafe and coffee with "the boys" at the mall.
Janice was born Oct. 27, 1937, in Bigelow, Missouri, to Henry C. Dunn and Lena Maude (DeLong) Dunn. Janice retired as an RN after a lengthy career in nursing where she had many opportunities to make significant changes in healthcare. She found enjoyment in several hobbies including learning the organ, folk art painting and making gorgeous quilts.
Lester and Janice were married in Guilford, Missouri, on December 20, 1959. They have two children, Lisa (Joe) Webster and Kenneth (Amber) Manship, as well as seven grandchildren, which they thoroughly adored, Tyler (Kimberly), Madison and Carter Manship, Reagan, Zoe, Creed and Selah Webster and one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Manship.
Lester and Janice spent many years camping after they both retired and loved gardening and canning the fruits of their labor. They followed closely any activities their grandchildren participated in and could often be spotted cheering them on at sports events while sporting their "Grandma & Grandpa" fan wear.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Frederick Blvd Baptist Church, St. Joseph, at 11 a.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
