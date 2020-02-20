Mans, Sherman "Dale" 1957-2020

CLARKSDALE, Mo. -Dale Mans, 61, of Clarksdale, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, at his home.

Dale was born in Pekin, Illinois to Harold Thornton and Mary Francis (Davison) Mans on July 7, 1957.

He went to school in Illinois.

Dale worked as a self-employed carpenter for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Connie (Cochran) Mans, of Maysville, Missouri.

They were married on July 31, 1979.

Dale is also survived by: his daughter, Carrie (Shawn) Sherwood; and a granddaughter, Shay Sherwood; siblings: Bobbie (Kathy) Mans, Wayne Mans, Dwight Mans and Georgie Mans; as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harold Jr. and Johnny Mans.

Dale will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville.

A private inurnment at the Clarksdale Cemetery will follow at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home.

Memorials contributions may be made to the family, in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.