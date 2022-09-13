ALBANY, Mo. - John Manring was born Dec. 23, 1958, the fourth of eight children of Gordon and Pat (Norman) Manring, of Albany, Missouri. John passed Sept. 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri, at age 63, ending a 30-year struggle against the ravages and cruelty of Parkinson's Disease.
John graduated from Albany High School in 1977, where he was active in football, wrestling, track, band, National Honor Society, and FFA. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Agri-Business and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri. He was a member of FarmHouse Fraternity while in college. Following his successful acceptance to the Missouri Bar Association, John practiced law briefly in Rock Port, Missouri, followed by many years in St. Joseph, until health issues forced his early retirement.
During college John married Beverly Holmes, also of Albany, and though they later divorced, they raised two beautiful daughters, Meredith (Nathan) Manville of Seattle, Washington, and Lauren (Anthony) Hoppins, of Lincoln, Nebraska. The girls and their spouses have been blessed with an 18 month old son, August Manville, and a 2 month old daughter, Louisa Hoppins.
John enjoyed camping, canoeing, a good book, rhythm and blues music, cold beer with friends, and Mizzou football. He was a past champion of the St. Joseph Trivia League.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Mary McConkey.
Besides his immediate family and his very special friend and loving caregiver Dawn Piper, he is survived by brothers, Edward (Nancy Sue) of Albany, Bill, of St. Joseph, Maurice (Michele McFadden) of Columbus, Ohio, Marvin (Mary Anne) of Stockton, Missouri; and sisters, Nancy Holman, of Columbia, Missouri, and Sally (Eric) Lykins, of Lee's Summit, Missouri; along with brother-in-law, Richard McConkey of Albany; 10 nieces and nephews; and, eight great- nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, John will be cremated. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. under the guidance of Roberson-Polley Funeral Home, Albany.
The family will receive friends at the Roberson-Polley Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. immediately preceding the services. Inurnment to occur at Grandview Cemetery, Albany, at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for the benefit of Michael J. Fox Foundation may be made in care of Roberson-Polley Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
