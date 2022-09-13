ALBANY, Mo. - John Manring was born Dec. 23, 1958, the fourth of eight children of Gordon and Pat (Norman) Manring, of Albany, Missouri. John passed Sept. 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri, at age 63, ending a 30-year struggle against the ravages and cruelty of Parkinson's Disease.

John graduated from Albany High School in 1977, where he was active in football, wrestling, track, band, National Honor Society, and FFA. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Agri-Business and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri. He was a member of FarmHouse Fraternity while in college. Following his successful acceptance to the Missouri Bar Association, John practiced law briefly in Rock Port, Missouri, followed by many years in St. Joseph, until health issues forced his early retirement.

