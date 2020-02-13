Mary K. Mann
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Mary Kathryn (Elliott) Mann, 93, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Survivors: two sons, Elton Mann and Davis Mann; one daughter, Tammie Niemann; two grandchildren, Sarah Niemann and Emily Niemann; and two sisters, Dorothy Castro and Ruth White.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.
Visitation: 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.