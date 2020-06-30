Mann, Glenn "Bill"

Glenn "Bill" Mann

GOWER, Mo. - Glenn "Bill" Mann, 87, of Gower, passed away April 22, 2020.

Survived by: his wife, Wanda Mann; children, Randy (Leta) Mann, Roger (Ronda) Mann, Paul (Sheila) Mann and Robin (Rick) Stapleton; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Lamoygne McDowell.

Celebration of Life Service, Friday, July 3 at 11 a.m. with Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at Grace Evangelical Church, St. Joseph.

Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.