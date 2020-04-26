Mann, Glenn "Bill" 1932-2020

GOWER, Mo. - Glenn "Bill" Mann, 87, of Gower, passed away April 22, 2020.

He was born on July 3, 1932, to Harry Hobert and Lottie Minerva (Swindler) Mann, in Lathrop, Missouri.

He grew up near Gower and in 1951, graduated from Gower High School.

On Jan. 5, 1952, he was united in marriage to Wanda Ruth Randol. After their marriage they lived in rural Gower where they made their home.

He attended Grace Evangelical, in St. Joseph.

Bill worked for Everett Quarries for over 30 years, but his passion was farming. He enjoyed taking care of his family and has spent his last years caring for his wife, Wanda.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Leasol Mann; and sisters: Lorene Barton, Helen Stanaland and Marie George.

Bill is survived by: his wife, Wanda Mann; children: Randy Mann and wife, Leta, Roger Mann and wife, Ronda, Paul Mann and wife, Sheila, Robin Stapleton and husband, Rick; grandchildren: Jesse Mann, Lauren Heston and husband, Colin, Joshua Mann and wife, Melanie, Clancy Mann, Rachel Pflugradt and husband, Derek, Ian Mann, Jordan Mann, Clarissa Mann, Randol Ramseier and husband, Kaleb; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Ella, Alexander, Pierce, Owen and Uriah; sister, Lamoygne McDowell; several nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Cards may be mailed to: 12681 Southeast Mt. Moriah Rd., Gower, MO 64454.

Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.