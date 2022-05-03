Mann, Clayton L. 1943-2022 May 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMERON, Mo. - Clayton Lee Mann, 78, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away May 1, 2022. Clayton was born Sept. 18, 1943, to Clarence and Iva (Filley) Mann in Cameron.Clayton married Linda M. Searcy Feb. 8, 1969, in Higginsville, Missouri. He worked as an environmental supervisor in the medical field.Clayton is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; daughter, Brandy Mann, Cameron; sister, Darlene LeCore, Dallas, Texas; nephews, Willie Mann and Troy Mann.Services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Poland-Thompson chapel, Cameron. Visitation 2 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.comArrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Mann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clayton Lee Mann Cameron Linda M. Searcy Thompson Missouri Texas Darlene Lecore × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 03, 2022 Late Notices, May 02, 2022 Late Notices, April 30, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMother of deadly shooting victim upset with case procedureSt. Joseph man killed in motorcycle crash FridayOne person killed in Clinton County crash, two injuredWoman seriously injured after being hit by own vehicleWestern's Sam Webb signs as UDFA with Las Vegas RaidersOld bank building in 'limbo' after crashUPDATE: Tornado warning LIFTED in Buchanan CountyCouple works to save a Civil War-era homeAngle retires after nearly 30 years with highway patrolElwood hospital set for early fall opening
