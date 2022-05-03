CAMERON, Mo. - Clayton Lee Mann, 78, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away May 1, 2022. Clayton was born Sept. 18, 1943, to Clarence and Iva (Filley) Mann in Cameron.

Clayton married Linda M. Searcy Feb. 8, 1969, in Higginsville, Missouri. He worked as an environmental supervisor in the medical field.

Clayton is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; daughter, Brandy Mann, Cameron; sister, Darlene LeCore, Dallas, Texas; nephews, Willie Mann and Troy Mann.

Services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Poland-Thompson chapel, Cameron. Visitation 2 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

