Manley, Donna J. 1964-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Donna Jean Manley, 55, Cameron, passed away April 9, 2020.

Donna was born Dec. 13, 1964, in Dover, Delaware, to Jerry and Bernice (Lock) Kennedy.

Donna was a 1983 graduate of Polo, Missouri High School and was a cook for the Kingston, Missouri Public School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Bernice and husband, Lynn.

She is survived by: three daughters: Cassie Pope, Cameron, Julie (Baker) Hendricks, Kingston, Brianna Manley, Cameron; seven grandchildren: Cole, Marcas, Case, Presley, Jaxon, River and Jagger and 8th grandchild to arrive in Oct.; three sisters: Geri Saura, Liberty, Missouri, Annette Noller, Liberty, Julia Pulliam, Lawson, Missouri; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, Missouri.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For online condolences, visit: www.polandthompson.com . As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.