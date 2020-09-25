Alvin R. "Russ" Manley, 61, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at a local hospital.

Russ was born on Aug, 24, 1959, in Independence Missouri, to the late Alvin and Shirley Manley.

At the time of his passing he was employed at St. Joseph Beverage and had 17 years of service with the company.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends, outdoor grilling and was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mr. Manley was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Cindy Street and Terri Hunter; daughter, Amy Scarborough; granddaughter, Mareta Lynn Lyons.

Russ is survived by: his companion, Hollie Thompson; her children, Lacie (Cameron) Lyons, Cristin (Corey) Myers; son, Christopher Manley; sisters, Penny (Jeff) Bell, Pam (Carl) Bryant and; Hollie's father, Jim Wickam.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 4520 Mitchell Avenue in St. Joseph.

In honor of Russ, please wear your Kansas City Chiefs attire.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.