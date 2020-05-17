Shirlene J. Manion

1924-2020

ALBANY, Mo. — Shirlene Joyce (Siddens) Manion, the daughter of Ralph and Alpha Lucas Siddens, was born on Jan. 18, 1924, and passed away at Mosaic Life Care-Albany on May 14, 2020 at the age of 96.

Shirlene was united in marriage to Jones Glen Manion on June 9, 1942 at the Dorsey Church. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1998.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; and her brother, Keith Siddens.

Shirlene was a homemaker; she loved living on the farm with Jones and raising their four children there.

In spite of her busy days at home, Shirlene always found time to stay active in the community. She was a 4-H leader, a member of The Happy Hour Club and served as that club’s president for many, many years. Shirlene was a faithful member of the Church of God 7th Day where she honed her public speaking abilities. She was a well-known and sought-after speaker at various local festivities and organizations. She was also known for homemade angel food cakes, her quick wit, and her delightful sense of humor.

Shirlene had a joke for every occasion and brightened the days of everyone she knew. Up until the end of her life, when she was asked how she was, her answer was always “fair to middlin’.”

Survivors include: children, Gary (Sue) Manion, Cameron, Missouri, Sharon (Neil) Langford, Fred (Rhonda) Manion, and Mike (Denise) Manion; grandchildren, Jason Langford, Staci (Kris) Hansel, Brenda (David) Smith, all of Albany, Angela (Andy) Heck, Warrensburg, Missouri, Justin (Britton) Manion, Omaha, Nebraska; Myles Manion, Sedalia, Missouri; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her good friend and roommate at Pine View Manor, Sherry Aldridge.

Graveside Service and Burial: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

There is no scheduled family visitation, however friends may call any time after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Church of God 7th Day in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com